Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $415.7 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $524 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.74 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $415.7 Mln. vs. $324.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

