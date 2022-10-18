Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $428.5 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.56 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $324.0 Mln. vs. $380.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.