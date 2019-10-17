Markets
ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $396.8 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $292.5 million, or $2.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408.8 million or $3.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.13 billion from $0.92 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $408.8 Mln. vs. $337.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.43 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ISRG

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular