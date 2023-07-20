Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $420.8 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $307.8 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $507.0 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $1.76 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $420.8 Mln. vs. $307.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

