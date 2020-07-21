Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $68.0 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $318.3 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.3 M or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.7% to $0.85 million from $1.10 million last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $132.3 M. vs. $387.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $3.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $0.85 Mln vs. $1.10 Mln last year.

