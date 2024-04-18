Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $544.9 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $355.3 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $541.1 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.89 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $544.9 Mln. vs. $355.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

