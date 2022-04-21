Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $365.6 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $426.3 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $413.1 M or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $1.49 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $365.6 Mln. vs. $426.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

