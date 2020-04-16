Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $313.5 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $306.5 M, or $2.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $322.8 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.10 billion from $0.97 billion last year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $322.8 Mln. vs. $312.0 M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.69 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q1): $1.10 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.