Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.4% to US$744 in the past week. Intuitive Surgical reported US$4.4b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.82 beat expectations, being 9.6% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ISRG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Intuitive Surgical's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$4.95b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 7.9% to US$9.78. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.04 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$773, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Intuitive Surgical at US$910 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$410. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Intuitive Surgical'shistorical trends, as next year's 14% revenue growth is roughly in line with 14% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Intuitive Surgical is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$773, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Intuitive Surgical analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.