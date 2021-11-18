Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Intuitive Surgical Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Up Y/Y

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 29.3% from the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was $1.04, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 87 cents.

Revenue Details

The company reported revenues of $1.40 billion, which surged 30.2% from the prior-year quarter. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Segment Details

Instruments & Accessories



Revenues at the segment totaled $755.4 million, reflecting year-over-year improvement of 19.8%. This can be attributed to 20% growth in da Vinci procedure volume.



Systems



In the reported quarter, System revenues surged 55% year over year to $415.2 million. In fact, the company shipped 336 da Vinci Surgical Systems in the quarter, compared to 195 systems in the prior-year quarter.



Services



Services revenues were $232.7 million, up 29.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Outside the United States, revenues totaled $451.1 million, up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Outside the United States, Intuitive Surgical placed 109 systems in the third quarter compared with 79 in the prior-year quarter. Of these, 47 were in Europe, 20 in Japan and 17 in China.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter was $999.9 million, up 32.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, gross margin in the quarter was 71.3%, up 110 basis points (bps).



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $363.3 million, up 21.5% from the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses totaled $165.5 million, up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted operating income totaled $570 million, up 41.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin in the quarter was 40.6%, up 330 bps.

Financial Position

The company exited the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $8.22 billion, compared with $7.73 billion in the previous quarter.



Total assets were $12.93 billion, compared with $12.29 billion sequentially.

Outlook

Due to persistent uncertainty surrounding the extent and duration of the pandemic, and the timing of global recovery and economic normalization; the company cannot ascertain the future impact on its operations and financial performance during this time. Consequently, the company has refrained from issuing any guidance for 2021.

