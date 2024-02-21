Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $380.23, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.68% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.01%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.87 billion, indicating a 10.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% lower. Currently, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.1 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.68 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.