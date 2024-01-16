Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) standing at $362.33, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 19.51% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.91 billion, indicating a 15.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.31% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.49, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.