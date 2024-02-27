Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $386.37, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

The company's stock has climbed by 2.4% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.39, showcasing a 13.01% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.87 billion, indicating a 10.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion, indicating changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.48.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.