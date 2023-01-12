Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $256.94, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, up 6.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.38.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.