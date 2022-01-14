Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $307.74, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 14.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.9 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.02.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

