Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $261.65, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.72 per share and revenue of $6.25 billion, which would represent changes of -4.84% and +9.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.27, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

