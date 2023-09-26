Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $290.74, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.73% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.02% and +14.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 52.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.48, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.35 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

