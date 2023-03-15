Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $234.18, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.41% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.58 billion, up 6.23% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.61% and +10.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.42.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

