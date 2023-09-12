Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $301.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.02% and +14.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 54.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.71, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.