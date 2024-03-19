Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $390.53, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.39, marking a 13.01% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.87 billion, indicating a 10.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.52 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.