Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $295.68, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.4% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 19, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.41, showcasing a 18.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.77 billion, indicating a 13.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.57 per share and a revenue of $7.13 billion, representing changes of +19.02% and +14.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.14, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that ISRG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.