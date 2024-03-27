Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ended the recent trading session at $400.24, demonstrating a +0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 13.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.87 billion, showing a 10.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $7.98 billion, indicating changes of +8.23% and +11.95%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.43.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.