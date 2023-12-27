Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) ending at $337.47, denoting a +0.02% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.47, indicating a 19.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.86 billion, indicating a 12.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $7.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.23% and +13.43%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.49. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.1.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 4.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.