Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $1.42 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total System Units Placed - Total Company : 331 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 280.8.

: 331 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 280.8. Da Vinci Installed Surgical System Base : 8042 compared to the 8007.18 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 8042 compared to the 8007.18 average estimate based on five analysts. Total System Units Placed - United States : 157 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 134.21.

: 157 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 134.21. Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States : 174 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 141.52.

: 174 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 141.52. Instruments and accessories Revenue- United States : $763.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $722.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.1%.

: $763.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $722.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.1%. Systems Revenue- Outside of the United States : $202.90 million versus $183.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change.

: $202.90 million versus $183.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change. Instruments and accessories Revenue- Outside of the United States : $312.60 million compared to the $297.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $312.60 million compared to the $297.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Systems Revenue- United States : $189.80 million versus $253.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.

: $189.80 million versus $253.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change. Revenue- Products (Instruments and Systems) : $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. Revenue- Services : $287.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

: $287.30 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $283.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenue- Systems : $392.70 million versus $416.48 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $392.70 million versus $416.48 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.08 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

