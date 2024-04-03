Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $383.42, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.28% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 1.51% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.01%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.86 billion, reflecting a 9.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.18 per share and revenue of $7.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.23% and +11.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.98 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ISRG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

