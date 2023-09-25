Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $293.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.02% and +14.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

