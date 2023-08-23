Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $290.39, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 18.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.8% and +14.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.65 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.72, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

