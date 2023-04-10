Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $258.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 18, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 billion, up 6.51% from the prior-year quarter.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.61% and +10.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.86, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

