Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $231.09, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion, up 6.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.61% and +10.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.38.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

