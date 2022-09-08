Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $214.78, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.53 billion, up 8.99% from the prior-year quarter.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.06% and +8.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.76.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.85 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



