Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $206.75, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.13% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 6.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, which would represent changes of -2.82% and +11.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.32% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.75.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

