Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $204.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, which would represent changes of -2.82% and +11.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.53, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

