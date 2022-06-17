Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $192.08, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 10.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.56 billion, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $6.36 billion, which would represent changes of -2.82% and +11.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.55. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.24.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

