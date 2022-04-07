Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $291.82, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 8.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.81% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.26.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

