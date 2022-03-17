Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $282.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.56% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.44 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1.81% and +11.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.97, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

