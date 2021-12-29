Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $365.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.6, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 7.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.