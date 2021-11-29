Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $334.74, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.61%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 7.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.47.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 6.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

