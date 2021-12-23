Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $363.94, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.71% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, up 7.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion, which would represent changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.3, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 7.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

