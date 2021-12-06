Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $323.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 13.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion, which would represent changes of +45.72% and +30.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 40.87, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 6.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

