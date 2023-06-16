Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $329.36, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.73 billion, up 13.75% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.88% and +14.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.29, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 4.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ISRG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

