Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.63, moving +0.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.62% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 8.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.46, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.