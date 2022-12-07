Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $267.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.64% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.71 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.04% and +9.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% lower. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.34, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

