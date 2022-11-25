Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.68 billion, up 8.06% from the prior-year quarter.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.24% and +9.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.74, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

