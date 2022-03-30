Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $304.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.44 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, which would represent changes of -1.81% and +11.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.66, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 6.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

