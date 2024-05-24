Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) reached $404.85, with a +1.62% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.75%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.97 billion, indicating a 12.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion, which would represent changes of +9.63% and +12.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 63.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.89, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

