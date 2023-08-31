Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $312.68, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.8% and +14.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.54, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ISRG has a PEG ratio of 3.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

