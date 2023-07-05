Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $333.89, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 13.75% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.88% and +14.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.77, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 4.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

