Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $231.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.25% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.58 billion, up 6.23% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.61% and +10.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower within the past month. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.33, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.