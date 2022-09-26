Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed at $187.93, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.55% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intuitive Surgical, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 7.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.53 billion, up 8.94% from the year-ago period.

ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.06% and +8.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.29.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.