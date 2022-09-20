Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $199.55, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion, up 8.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $6.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.06% and +8.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.37 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.78, so we one might conclude that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ISRG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)



Zacks Investment Research

